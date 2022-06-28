23-Y-O dies in mining pit accident

Police in Regional Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a mining pit which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old miner.

Dead is Akeem Khan of Lot 37 Old Housing Scheme, Bartica, Region Seven. He was the owner of a dredging/mining operation at Sand Hill.

The incident occured on Sunday at about 16:30hrs at Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Reports are that Khan was in the pit working alongside his employee, a 25-year-old miner of Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), when the walls began to cave.

Khan and his employee reportedly began to run but the victim’s feet became caught in the jetting hose and he was quickly covered by the sand.

The employee raised an alarm which caused another miner to rush to the scene where he, along with the employee, began to dig for the victim.

After about 10 minutes, the victim was found motionless. A report was made to the Bartica Police Station.