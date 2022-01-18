23-Y-O among 5 latest Covid deaths

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 17, 2022, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1101.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
42
Demerara-Mahaica
January 17
Unvaccinated
Male
23
Demerara-Mahaica
January 17
Unknown
Male
53
Demerara-Mahaica
January 18
Fully Vaccinated
Female
44
Upper Demerara-Berbice
January 17
Unknown
Male
78
Barima-Waini
January 17
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country has seen 1083 new cases, taking the total number of cases recorded to date to 53,178.
There are 18 persons in the ICU, 181 in home isolation, 11,887 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 39,991.