23-Y-O among 5 latest Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 17, 2022, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1101.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

42

Demerara-Mahaica

January 17

Unvaccinated

Male

23

Demerara-Mahaica

January 17

Unknown

Male

53

Demerara-Mahaica

January 18

Fully Vaccinated

Female

44

Upper Demerara-Berbice

January 17

Unknown

Male

78

Barima-Waini

January 17

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country has seen 1083 new cases, taking the total number of cases recorded to date to 53,178.

There are 18 persons in the ICU, 181 in home isolation, 11,887 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 39,991.