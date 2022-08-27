23 new COVID-19 cases; 3 in ICU

Another 23 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health today.

This now takes active cases in Guyana to 279 which includes three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (272) or institutional (4) isolation.

Moreover, three other persons are also in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country remains at 1278, while some 69,409 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening virus since its outbreak here.