23 Guyanese entrepreneurs chosen for Demerara Bank’s 2025 Innovation Tank

Demerara Bank Limited is proud to announce the successful selection of participants for the 2025 DBL Innovation Tank, its annual innovation and entrepreneurship programme designed to support Guyanese startups and early‑stage businesses.

Officially launched in September 2025, the programme represents a $10 million Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to nurture local entrepreneurship through grants, mentorship, capacity-building, and competition.

Guided by the ethos “Dream. Build. Lead.”, the Innovation Tank invites entrepreneurs to pitch innovative and sustainable business ideas before a live judging panel for a chance to secure non-repayable grants of up to G$1 million each.

This year, the programme received close to 200 applications from across Guyana. It was a thorough and transparent process to narrow the selection down to 23 outstanding participants, each evaluated based on the innovation potential of their idea, business viability, and contribution to sustainable development in Guyana.

To officially launch the next phase of the programme, Demerara Bank hosted a Kickoff Meet & Greet at the World Trade Center Guyana on Friday.

The event brought together the selected participants, DBL leadership, programme partners, mentors, and key stakeholders from the local business community. Highlights of the event included opening remarks from senior executives emphasizing the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and inclusive economic growth, programme overview sessions outlining upcoming training, mentorship pairings, and innovation challenges, as well as networking opportunities allowing participants to connect with mentors from partner organisations including the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA), the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Guyana, and the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD).

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the structured support, mentorship, and resources available, which will be vital in helping them scale their ventures and compete successfully in the marketplace.

Beyond funding, the DBL Innovation Tank programme provides structured mentorship with industry leaders, technical guidance in business operations, marketing, and scaling, and exposure to networks for strategic partnerships and investment readiness. Demerara Bank continues to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports innovation, job creation, and sustainable local development.

Demerara Bank congratulates all 23 selected participants for earning their place in the 2025 Innovation Tank and extends its best wishes to all other applicants. (Press Release)