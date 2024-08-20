22-Y-O man stabbed to death after slapping perpetrator

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged murder committed on Francis Sukoo, a 22-year-old Labourer of Sand Hill, Upper Berbice River, which occurred between 17:00hrs and 18:07 hrs yesterday afternoon at Sand Hill, Region #10.

Enquires disclosed that on the date and time mentioned, the victim was liming with the suspect and some friends at a shop, imbibing alcohol.

An argument emerged between the victim and the suspect, which caused the victim (Sukoo) to become annoyed and slap the suspect several times in his face.

The suspect left the shop and returned armed with scissors. He rushed to the victim and stabbed him five times about his body, causing him to collapse to the ground. The suspect then made good his escape. The victim was rushed to a Medic who discovered that there was no pulse.

The victim was then taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the Doctor on duty. A Police team are currently in the area looking for the suspect as investigations continue.