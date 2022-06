The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Beds within the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal [File Photo]

A total of 65,294 novel coronavirus cases have been recorded to date, following the detection of 22 new infections within the last 24-hours.

There are 30 persons in institutional isolation with two individuals receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There are 881 persons in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. A total of 63,143 persons have recovered from the virus while 1,238 have died.