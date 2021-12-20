21-Y-O woman with disability raped

Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman who is living with a disability.

The incident occurred in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) on Sunday.

A 21-year-old suspect has since been arrested.

According to reports, the victim was home alone when the suspect went into the premises, held her down and committed the act.

She was later found crying by relatives who she then related her ordeal to.

The police were alerted and the suspect was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police.

The suspect was told of the allegation of rape and he replied “officer I went over to charge me phone and I just hold on pon she for one minute and she tell me to stop and I stop.”

He was placed into custody pending investigations.