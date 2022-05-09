21-Y-O man drowns in creek during Mother’s Day outing

A mother has lost her 21-year-old son to drowning on Mother’s Day after he went for a swim at a creek on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Dead is Delong Jacobs, a painter of Litchfield, West Coast Berbice. The incident occurred at around 15:00h at Chanta Creek Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

This publication understands that the young man went to the creek with a group of family members on an outing. It was reported that Jacob first changed his clothes, and went into the water without anyone knowing.

About 10 minutes later, his cousin said that she changed into her swimwear, and went into the water where she was there for a short period. The woman said while there, she felt something resembling that of a human body touching her feet and raised an alarm.

Upon checking, they discovered it was the body of the young man in the water. He was taken out of the water, and CPR was performed on him. During that time, family members said the man threw up water.

He was immediately rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have since launched an investigation.