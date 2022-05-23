21 new COVID cases; 3 in ICU

The Ocean View Hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported that 21 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in Guyana have now gone up to 551 which includes three patients in the COVID ICU and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, 21 in institutional isolation and the other 527 persons in home isolation.

There are also four more persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1231; while the total number of recoveries is now 62,515.