$20M in marijuana found, 2 boats seized in Berbice River operation

An operation along the Berbice River has resulted in the discovery of over 670 lbs of marijuana in two boats in separate finds.

The exercise commenced sometime around 23:30 hours and ran until 00:15 hours today during which discoveries were made at Plegtanker Village and Light Town along the Berbice River.

It was reported that police ranks led by an Assistant Superintendent were conducting an operation in the Berbice River when they observed a wooden white and green boat, with a 75hp Yamaha engine was seen on the riverbank, in the vicinity of Plegtanker Village.

The ranks, upon approaching the boat observed that it contained five black bulky plastic bags, which contained a quantity of seed, leaves and stems, suspected to be cannabis. The area was searched but no one was seen.

Then at about 00:15 hours, while escorting the said boat and narcotics to the Central Police Station, another wooden boat powered by a 115hp Yamaha engine was seen in the Berbice River in the vicinity of Light Town, with four occupants.

Upon seeing the police team, the boat’s operator drove it on to the river bank causing the boat to slide into a clump of nearby bushes and the four occupants ran further into the nearby bushes and made good their escape.

The boat was boarded by the ranks who discovered 30 bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic containing a quantity of suspected cannabis.

The area was subsequently combed but the suspects were not seen.

The two boats along with the narcotics were taken to the Central Police Station, where the narcotics was weighed and amounted to a total of 672 pounds (305.45kg) with a street value of $20M.

Further investigations into the seizure are ongoing.