204lbs of marijuana found in boat at Crabwood Creek

Some 204lbs of marijuana was on Thursday found in a boat at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The bust was made by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a joint operation with the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

During the operation, the officers observed two men loading bulky parcels onto the boat and upon noticing the presence of the law enforcement officials, the individuals attempted to flee the scene.

However, one of the suspects was apprehended by the officers while the other escaped.

A subsequent search of the said boat revealed several bulky parcels of suspected cannabis.

The suspect, Anthony Sugrim, of Crabwood Creek, who was previously arrested by CANU on August 11, 2023, was arrested escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic. The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 204 lbs. (92.6kg).

Investigations are ongoing.