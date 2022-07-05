2023 pension books to be distributed from August

Human Service and Social Security Minster, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Pensioners will be able to uplift their 2023 pension books beginning mid-August to December this year, Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud said during a recent engagement with residents of the East Coast of Demerara.

She said the early distribution is part of efforts to ensure easy access of pension for senior citizens.

“Before the end of this year, we will continue what I started last year, which is, making sure you get your pension books for next year, well in time for next year, well in advance of next year, so you don’t have to run around. That service will be available to you from about mid-August all the way to the end of the year, so you can go anytime and pick it up,” Minister Persaud is quoted by DPI as saying.

She explained that officials of the Ministry will visit communities to make distributions.

Apart from the post offices, pensioners can also now access their pensions at Western Union and Money Gram locations nearest to them. They also have the option of having their money deposited into their bank accounts.

“Pension is paid every day at Money Gram, Western Union, so you don’t have to go the first day of the month to get your pension, you can go any day and you get your pension, and you don’t have to line up for it,” Persaud is quoted as saying.

Previously, pensioners had to visit post offices throughout the country on certain days which caused crowd build-ups.

“I don’t want you to line up or punish in the lines so, whether you choose to go to the post office or you choose to go to any one of those locations, the pension is there for you, so that’s one…if you want to have your pensions deposited in your bank account, we can do that for you too,” Persaud said.

In January of this year, the Government of Guyana earmarked $2.6 billion, to increase old age pension from $25,000 to $28,000, to the benefit of approximately 65,000 pensioners countrywide.