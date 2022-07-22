2022 INVEST GUYANA Magazine released



President Dr. Irfaan Ali at the sod-turning ceremony for the AC Mariott Hotel. CEO of GO-Invest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop presenting the first copy of the Invest Guyana Magazine toPresident Dr. Irfaan Ali at the sod-turning ceremony for the AC Mariott Hotel.

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and Advertising & Marketing Services (AMS) as strategic partners have announced the release of the 9th Edition of the INVEST GUYANA – the Premier Investment Magazine of Guyana and the official Investment Magazine of GO-Invest and the Government of Guyana.

In this issue, the focus is on Guyana’s progressive economic transformation agenda being piloted by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Government.

Guyana today is listed as the fastest growing economy in the world with annual double-digit growth over the past 5 years and a high of 57% growth projected for 2022.

The President at home and in his travels has been leading the promotion of Guyana as an economic success story and the most attractive investment destination where opportunities abound across multiple sectors. The message from the CEO OF GO-Invest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop outlines the investment outlook for Guyana and emphasises the framework for a sustainable development.

The Magazine also features the 2022 National Budget as presented by Dr Ashni K Singh, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance outlining the projected expenditure and the major projects and initiatives of the Government led by large national infrastructure projects and diversifying to a multi-sector economy.

Exciting opportunities for investment abound in the rapidly evolving national infrastructure projects of bridges and highways, housing and construction with a target of 50,000 lots being allocated by 2025, agriculture with the opening of new lands and opportunities to supply the region through the mandate to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25% by 2025 and construction of seven new hospitals to create Guyana as a Health Hub for the region.

Guyana’s Tourism sector is poised to become a new economic pillar with the approval of eight new world class hotels, four of which are currently under construction. The awarding of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Semi-Finals and Finals over the next three years will position Guyana as a major regional destination for sports, entertainment and events.

The GO-Invest pages outline the details of investing and the incentive regimes and benefits across the various sectors and is open to meeting with potential investors to simplify the processes for investments.

The Digital Edition of the Magazine is linked to the printed edition and includes videos which highlight live presentations from Government officials and links from advertisements to the websites of the advertisers, links from QR Codes to the websites of GO-Invest and the online copy of the magazine among others.

Copies of the magazine will be released at the 2022 Guyana Building Expo and will be available through the offices of the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest) and the respective Private Sector Organisations.

In addition, the magazine can be accessed online at www.investguyana.net