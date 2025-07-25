$200M feed mill among major projects for ECD communities – Pres. Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday evening announced that $200 million will be invested to establish a feed facility along the East Coast of Demerara corridor to further drive agricultural development.

Addressing a large gathering at Enterprise during a public meeting, the president said the investment will allow farmers to grow the industry without having to worry about feed for their livestock.

Acknowledging that the government has listened to the priorities of the people, President Ali told the residents of Enterprise and neighbouring communities that the administration will replace all internal drains in the community with concrete structures.

Residents were also informed that all roads in the community will be rebuilt, and more mobile security units and new police outposts will be established to strengthen the connection between law enforcement and citizens.

To address problems such as late-night mechanics and spray paint shops affecting communities, the government will create industrial parks. This will help tradespeople work in an organised way while keeping neighbourhoods peaceful and ensuring safety for women and children.

Other plans include building agro-processing hubs and manufacturing zones, support for homeownership, and direct cash transfers for home construction and renovations.

He told the audience that taxes on utility vehicles will be reduced to make ownership more accessible.

“Your life and your family’s life will be improved through new and more innovative ways of expanding the sources of income for every home, every family. [We will] increase disposable income, increase your ability to save and give you the ability to invest in your country so you can live long productive lives right here.”

The president also revealed that the government is considering the establishment of a railway linking the East Bank and East Coast to eliminate heavy traffic congestion.

President Ali said the East Coast is becoming a hub for economic activities as massive private investments are pouring in with six new hotels under construction and three new private hospitals, including specialised children’s, maternal, and cancer facilities.

This economic boom will create thousands of jobs and improve healthcare access, and according to him, the ultimate goal is a prosperous, peaceful, and equitable society.

President Ali told the thousands in attendance that these development plans are at risk if voters make the wrong choice at the upcoming general and regional elections. [DPI]