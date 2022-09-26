2000 homes to be constructed for Reg 3 families

Region Three residents at Friday’s ‘Dream Realised’ exercise

Some 2000 families in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will benefit from affordable homes, as Government accelerates its turn-key housing project to meet the housing demand in the region.

This was announced by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal during a “Dream Realised” housing drive at the Uitvlugt Community Centre on Friday.

“Very shortly, we will be signing an MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] with another company that will see the construction of a further 2000 homes being constructed here in Region Three.”

The construction of these homes will add to the 500 low-income homes to be constructed in the region. An MoU was signed between the Ministry and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) in July, for the financing of the two-bedroom units which will cost $5.5 million each.

Minister Croal explained that the first 125 homes under that project will be constructed at Leonora. Works on that project will commence shortly.

“There will be a special mortgage lending rate for that programme,” he disclosed.The Minister stated that the investments will provide significant growth and development for the region and its people.

“If you have 125 houses to be constructed, the minimum one can expect is that you will have at least 625 persons employed on the construction of those houses. And, over the period you will see different skill sets and opportunities for those of you in Region Three, whether labourers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters will be required,” he added.In addition, during the activity, a total of 1200 house lots were distributed in two areas – Meten-Meer-Zorg and Stewartville, and allottees were from low to high-income categories.

Accompanying the advancements in housing is the commitment to better water quality for the region, as part of the Government’s five-year plan. By 2025, five new water treatment plants will be constructed in the region.

Further, there are other major infrastructural works in the pipeline, including the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, the four-lane roadway from Crane to Schoonord, and the gas-to-shore project.

Region Three had the second highest demand for housing in the country, with a backlog of approximately 14,000 applications in the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) database. Since the Government took office in August 2020, it has distributed in excess of 4000 house lots within the region. Some $4 billion is earmarked to develop a further 1000 serviced house lots in 2023. (DPI)