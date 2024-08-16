200 to benefit from $14.3M dehydration processing facility at Hope Estate

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha commissioned Guyana’s first public dehydration facility at Hope Estate on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The $14.3 M facility is set to benefit over 200 persons including farmers, agro-processors, women, youths, and other stakeholders, allowing them to improve their business development skills while earning additional income.

With a production capacity of 80 kg/hr. or 192,000 kg per month, the Hope Estate Dehydration Facility forms part of the government’s continued efforts to support the reduction of the local and regional food import bill by enhancing the preservation and quality of locally produced fruits and vegetables.

While delivering the feature address, Mustapha said the facility marks a significant step forward in the government’s national strategy to enhance the country’s agro-processing capabilities. This, he noted, was critical to the future of agriculture in Guyana.

He also said the facility’s establishment signifies further steps taken by the government to not only process food; but to empower the nation’s farmers, enhance food security, and create a more resilient agricultural sector.

“We recognise that, over the years, Guyana has been a primary producer of many products. Our farmers and other producers within the country are only producing primary products. For instance, we are growing and exporting oranges but we are buying orange juice. Because of that, we are not competitive because we are moving our products from the farm straight to the market rather than processing these products and making them value-added. Projects like these are geared towards enhancing the farmer’s income because they can bring their fruits and vegetables here, process them so that you can get the true value for them,” he explained.

The Minister also related that the ministry will soon be embarking on an aggressive training exercise for farmers to sensitise them on the benefits of value-added and other critical areas to boost productivity and profitability within the agriculture sector.

However, General Manager of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), Teshawna Lall explained that the facility positions Guyana to meet the rising regional and international demand for dehydrated fruits in keeping with CARICOM’s goal to boost production, and ultimately reduce the regional import bill by 25 per cent by 2025. She explained that dehydration is a viable post-harvest solution in Guyana as it reduces post-harvest losses.

“As dehydration technology continues to gain traction as a viable post-harvest solution in Guyana, this facility will play a pivotal role in the comprehensive development of agriculture not only in Region 4 but across the nation. By extending the shelf life of fruits, vegetables, and other produce, we will significantly reduce post-harvest losses, lessen our reliance on imports, and strengthen food security by ensuring a steady supply of high-quality, locally produced food year-round.”

The new facility is equipped with two state-of-the-art electric dehydrators, each featuring 80 trays designed for the efficient and uniform drying of a variety of agricultural produce, including fruits, vegetables, and ground provisions. Dehydrated fruits can be utilised in health mixes, snack packs, cereals, and more, retaining their essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious option.