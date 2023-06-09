20-Y-O motorcyclist killed accident

Navindra Budhoo

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was on Thursday killed in a head-on collision with another motorbike along the Mibicuri Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Navindra Budhoo who suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding following the accident.

Also injured in the accident was 20-year-old Marvin Narine, who was operating the other motorcycle. He suffered a fractured skull and leg.

Reports are that the two motorcyclists were first taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital, and then transported by families to New Amsterdam Public Hospital.