20-Y-O man gets bail for rape

A 20-year-old St Cuthbert’s Mission resident was on Thursday granted $200,000 bail after he was charged with rape.

Shameer Clenklian appeared before Magistrate Melissa Mittleholzer at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with rape contrary to Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

In a statement, police said Clenklian was not required to plead to the indictable charge but was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 on the condition that he reports every other Monday to the Mahaica Police Station.

The matter was adjourned December 23, 2021.

The accused was arrested on Sunday last.