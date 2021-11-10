20-Y-O convict recaptured shortly after escaping from Lusignan Prison

Shamar Prince

A young man who is serving time for armed robberies at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was recaptured shortly after he escaped from the facility.

Shamar Prince, 20, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is serving two five-year-sentences for two counts of robbery under arms.

At around 10:00hrs today, whilst working on the prison’s farm, the inmate made his escape when a truck entered the compound through an open gate.

“It is alleged that the accused was working on the prison farm when a truck entered the prison compound through the eastern gate and the suspect exited the said gate and made good his escape into the backlands,” a statement from the police noted.

As a result, an alarm was raised and ranks from the Vigilance Police Station responded and searched the backlands where they recaptured the suspect.

He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station and later handed over to the prison authorities.

Investigations are ongoing.