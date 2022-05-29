2 young men electrocuted at Mahaicony rice mill

Dead: Christopher Narine and Shacquille Butts

Two young men, ages 25 and 27, are now dead after they were electrocuted at the Trans Rice Mill in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead are 27-year-old Shaqueen Butts, a labourer of Lot 4 Airly Hall Mahaicgony, and 25-year-old Gousham Narine, a welder of Lot 78 Triple X Non-Pariel, ECD.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 16:20h.

It was reported that Butts and Narine were building a metal shed at Trans Rice Mill and were reportedly standing on a metal scaffle when they were electrocuted.

An eyewitness, who was working with the duo at the time, told the Police that Butts and Narine were working together when Narine was reportedly seen lengthening the 20 feet metal scaffle when it connected to a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) line and shocked him.

At the time, Butts was still on the metal scaffle and held onto Narine resulting in him being electrocuted as well.

The two men then fell off the scaffle after whihc they were picked up and escorted to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where Narine was pronounced dead on arrival and Shaqueen Butts died while receiving treatment.

Narine received burnt injuries to the left hand, lower abdomen, and left and right feet, and blood was seen running from his nostrils.

Meanwhile, Butts received bruises to his face.

Their bodies were escorted to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.