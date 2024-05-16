2-year-old-old among 3 injured after lorry crashes into concrete bridge

A two-year-old was among three persons injured after the motor lorry in which they were travelling crashed into a concrete bridge along the Glasgow Public Road, East Bank Berbice on Wednesday.

Based on reports received, the lorry bearing registration number, GAF 4495 was at the time being driven by Kevin Cort, 34 while Shevon Abbensetts, 28, and Kevin Junior Cort, 2, were occupants.

Police stated that the motor lorry was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate when the driver reportedly lost control and collided with a concert bridge and concrete fence.

As a result of the collision, the occupants were flung out of the vehicle and landed on the road surface, while the driver remained in the vehicle.

The two occupants were picked up in a conscious condition while the driver was in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were treated for injuries to her body.

Kevin Junior Cort suffered a fracture to the right leg while Kevin Cort sustained a fractured right leg. Meanwhile, Abbensetts and the 2-year-old were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

The driver subsequently regained consciousness and remains a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital.