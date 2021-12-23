2 unvaccinated persons from Region Six die from Covid

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, resulting in the country’s death toll rising to 1042.

The latest fatalities are an 87-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both unvaccinated residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 32 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,998.

There are five persons in the ICU, 33 in institutional isolation, 673 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 37,245.