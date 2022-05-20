2 new Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of May 19th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,231.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
37
East Berbice-Corentyne
May 18
Unknown
Female
79
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
May 18
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 92 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,174.
There are two persons in the ICU, 25 in institutional isolation, 504 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 62,412.