2 new COVID-19 cases from 205 tests

Only two new COVID-19 cases were detected from some 205 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

This takes active cases in Guyana up to 43, that is, one person is in institutional isolation and the remaining 42 persons are in home isolation.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated Dashboard for today, there is no patient in the COVID-19 ICU nor is there anyone in institutional quarantine.

Moreover, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281 while some 70,076 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.