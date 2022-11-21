2 more die from COVID-19, 4 new cases recorded

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, according to the Health Ministry.

These latest fatalities are two males, ages 43 and 96, both of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). They died on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Consequently, the total number of deaths from the pandemic has now increased to 1283.

Meanwhile, another four new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the country now stand at 90, which includes four patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, five in institutional isolation and the other 81 in home isolation.

To date, some 70,172 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.