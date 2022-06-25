2 more die from COVID, 111 new cases detected

·1 min read
Home
Local News
2 more die from COVID, 111 new cases detected
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Ministry of Health today.

These latest fatalities are a 65-year-old male from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 64-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Island – West Demerara), both of whom died on Wednesday, June 22.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 1,251 with these two fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported that another 111 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in Guyana have gone up to 974 including three patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

See also

There are two other persons in institutional quarantine also.

To date, some 64,833 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in the country.