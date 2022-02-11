2 more Covid deaths; 95 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of January 10th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,190.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
25
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
February 10
Unvaccinated
Male
84
Demerara-Mahaica
February 10
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 95 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,156.
There are 15 persons in the ICU, 84 in institutional isolation, 1937 in home isolation, and 20 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 58930.