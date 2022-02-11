2 more Covid deaths; 95 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of January 10th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,190.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

25

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

February 10

Unvaccinated

Male

84

Demerara-Mahaica

February 10

Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 95 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,156.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 84 in institutional isolation, 1937 in home isolation, and 20 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 58930.