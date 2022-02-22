2 more Covid deaths; 78 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of February 21st, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,215.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

80

Barima-Waini

February 11

Fully Vaccinated

Male

86

Barima-Waini

February 20

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country recorded 78 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,746.

There are ten persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 752 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 60,706.