2 more Covid deaths; 78 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of February 21st, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,215.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
80
Barima-Waini
February 11
Fully Vaccinated
Male
86
Barima-Waini
February 20
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country recorded 78 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,746.
There are ten persons in the ICU, 63 in institutional isolation, 752 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 60,706.