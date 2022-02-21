2 more Covid deaths; 12 new cases

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

Guyana has recorded two more Covid deaths and 12 new cases. The latest fatalities are a 56-year-old woman from Region Five and an 83-year-old man from Region Four, both of whom were unvaccinated.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,213.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 12 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,668.

There are 11 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 772 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 60,604.