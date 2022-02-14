2 more Covid deaths; 10 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 13th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,196.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

70

Mahaica-Berbice

February 14

Fully Vaccinated

Female

54

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

February 13

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country recorded ten new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,265.

There are nine persons in the ICU, 81 in institutional isolation, 1581 in home isolation, and 14 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 59398.