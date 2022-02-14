2 more Covid deaths; 10 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 13th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,196.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
70
Mahaica-Berbice
February 14
Fully Vaccinated
Female
54
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
February 13
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country recorded ten new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,265.
There are nine persons in the ICU, 81 in institutional isolation, 1581 in home isolation, and 14 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 59398.