2 more COVID-19 deaths, 53 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of December 18, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1030.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

34

Pomeroon-Supenaam

December 16

Unknown

Male

66

East Berbice- Corentyne

December 18

Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, 53 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,870.

But only 798 of these are currently active cases.

This includes 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 788 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are two more persons institutional quarantine.

To date, some 37,042 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.