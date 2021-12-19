2 more COVID-19 deaths, 53 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of December 18, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1030.
These latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
34
Pomeroon-Supenaam
December 16
Unknown
Male
66
East Berbice- Corentyne
December 18
Fully Vaccinated
Meanwhile, 53 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,870.
But only 798 of these are currently active cases.
This includes 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 788 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
Additionally, there are two more persons institutional quarantine.
To date, some 37,042 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.