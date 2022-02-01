2-month-old boy dies after “whitish substance” found oozing from ear

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-month-old boy which occurred on Monday.

Telson Williams died at around 17:00h whilst in the care of his mother in the vicinity of Boa Falls, Middle Mazaruni River.

The 23-year-old woman, who resides in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), operates a land dredge at Semang Backdam.

She told the police that on January 4, she left Tamakay Landing with the child in good health.

On January 29, she went to Semang to tend to her dredge.

The following day, whilst bathing her child, she observed a “whitish substance” oozing from his ear.

The next day, she took her baby to the Issano Health Post but upon arrival it was closed.

Contact was made with the Chief Health Worker who advised that the child be taken to Bartica Hospital the following day.

The mother, however, decided to go to the Semang Landing and while on the way, the child became motionless.

A post-mortem will be conducted.