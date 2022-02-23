2 law students receive Justice Ian Chang Award

Recipients of Justice Ian Chang Award Rea Cilicia Harris and Mohanie Devi Sudama

The Justice Ian Chang Award was given to two high-performing students from the Faculty of Law at the University of Guyana on Tuesday.

Rea Cilicia Harris received the prize of $100,000 for the highest grade in Criminal Law while she along with Mohanie Devi Sudama received the award for highest grade in Constitutional Law.

The simple ceremony was held at the University of Guyana’s George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT).

The prizes were introduced by Retired Chief Justice (ag) Ian Chang’s wife, Savitri Chang, as a means of commemorating his legacy in the fields of law that he was most passionate about.

The trophies were presented by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George while the cheques were issued by the niece of the late Justice Chang.