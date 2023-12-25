2 killed in Le Destin accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 06:00hrs this morning (Monday 25th December 2023) on the public road at Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo which resulted in the death of two men, both of whom are residents of De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara.

The accident involved motorcar # PXX 872, driven by Lechan Mangal (now deceased), a 25-year-old of Lot 5 De Kinderen ‘Old Road’, West Coast Demerara; and occupant Stephon Anthony Basdeo (now deceased), a 26-year-old of Lot 1 De Kinderen ‘Old Road’, and Aubrey Hardy, a 27-year-old of De Kinderen.

Investigations so far indicate that the car (#PXX 872) was proceeding East along the northern side of the road at a fast rate and the driver lost control and collided with a container on the parapet. As a result of the collision, Lechan Mangal and Stephon Basdeo received injuries on their bodies and both men were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead on arrival.

The bodies were escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting PMEs.

Aubrey Hardy, who received head injuries, is receiving treatment at Leonora Cottage Hospital where his condition is regarded as stable.