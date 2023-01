The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The scene of the accident. Inset: The victim Mohan Maniram

Two persons were today killed in an accident along the Devonshire Castle public road, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Their identities are not yet known.

Reports are that the duo was on a bicycle when they were struck down by a speeding car.

One of the victims has been identified as Mohan Maniram, 50.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.