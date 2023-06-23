2 killed after motorcycle crashes into bus shed in Berbice

Roano Reshieram

A motorcyclist and a pillion rider are now dead after the motorbike they were travelling on crashed into a concrete bus shed during the wee hours of Monday along the Number 68 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are 38-year-old Harrynarine Ramnauth and 17-year-old Roano Reshieram, both of Number 60 Village, Corentyne.

Police said the motorcycle was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when the rider lost control of the vehicle whilst negotiating a turn on the road, causing it to crash into the bus shed.

The duo was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.