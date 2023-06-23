2 killed after motorcycle crashes into bus shed in Berbice

·1 min read
Home
Local News
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into bus shed in Berbice
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Roano Reshieram

A motorcyclist and a pillion rider are now dead after the motorbike they were travelling on crashed into a concrete bus shed during the wee hours of Monday along the Number 68 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are 38-year-old Harrynarine Ramnauth and 17-year-old Roano Reshieram, both of Number 60 Village, Corentyne.

Police said the motorcycle was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when the rider lost control of the vehicle whilst negotiating a turn on the road, causing it to crash into the bus shed.

The duo was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

See also

 