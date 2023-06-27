2 killed after car collides with electric bike

Brandon Ramsammy and Mooreer Khan

Two persons are now dead following an accident last night which saw a car colliding with an electric bike along the Hampshire Public Road, Corentyne.

Dead are 24-year-old Brandon Ramsammy who was driving the car; and 60-year-old Mooreer Khan who was on the electric bike.

Three other persons, who were occupants of the car, are injured as a result of the accident.

Police said at around 23:30hrs, the car, PRR 7985, was proceeding at a fast rate when the driver lost control and collided with the electric bike which was proceeding along the footpath of the said road.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the electric bike was pitched onto the parapet then into a drain where he received injuries about his body while the car turned turtle.

The driver and electric bike rider were picked up in unconscious conditions while the occupants were picked up in conscious conditions by the police and public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where the driver and electric bike rider were pronounced death on arrival.

The injured victims were seen and examined by doctors on duty, treated and referred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital.