2 killed after car and bike collide at Corriverton

Center: Ronny Persaud

Two men are now dead following an accident last evening along the Number 79 Public Road, Corriverton, Berbice.

Dead are 30-year-old Devindra Lakhraj of Rahaman Street, Corriverton and 24-year-old Ronny Persaud of Springlands.

The duo were travelling on a motorcycle at the time of the crash at around 22:00hrs, with Lakhraj as the rider and Persaud as the pillion rider.

Police said a motorcar, occupied by the driver and a passenger, was proceeding south along the eastern lane while the motorcycle was proceeding north along the western side at a fast rate of speed.

Police added that it was the bike that collided with the front portion of the motor car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider received injuries on their head and bodies. Neither the of the two were wearing safety helmets.

The driver and passenger of motorcar along with the motorcyclist and pillion rider were taken to Skeldon Public Hospital.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider were pronounced dead on arrival.

The passenger of the motorcar was treated and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted in the Accident and Emergency Unit, suffering from head injuries .

The driver of the motorcar is in custody.

