2 injured after CJIA Ground Staff accidentally releases plane’s tailcone

The tailcone on the ground after being accidentally released by a ground staff. [Photo taken from the Facebook Group ‘Guyanese Pilots’]

Two ground staff attached to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last evening received minor injuries about their bodies after a coworker accidentally released the tailcone of a plane which fell on them.

The plane involved is registered to World Atlantic Airlines that was contracted by Surinam Airways.

Reports are that a ground staff mistakenly pulled tailcone jettison handle instead of operating stairway switch of the plane, causing the tailcone to be released.

As a result, it hit two other workers who were standing below.

An investigation has been launched.