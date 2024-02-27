2 injured, 11 homeless as fire ravages Craig house

A devastating fire ripped through a house at Lot 23 Craig, Old Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), leaving 11 people homeless and two injured.

The blaze, which engulfed the house containing four apartments reportedly started at about 10:20h on Tuesday.

One of the occupants, Duan Bunbury recounted that she was at work when she received the distressing news and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, she was met with the gut-wrenching sight of her family’s residence consumed by flames.

The building, owned by her 62-year-old mother, housed multiple generations of their family, including siblings and their respective families.

Tragically, Bumberry’s father sustained burns to his hand, while her mother suffered severe third-degree burns on her body.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos that ensued as the fire rapidly spread. A neighbour, who was awakened by a deafening explosion, said he initially mistook the sound for an exploded transformer.

It was after he went to enquire, that he saw the horrifying scene of thick smoke and the crumbling structure.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, but despite valiant efforts from both emergency responders and concerned neighbours, the fire destroyed the property.

The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.