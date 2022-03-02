2 fully vaccinated persons die from Covid

Two persons, who were fully vaccinated, have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 1,222.

The latest fatalities are an 83-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, both of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 25 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,971.

There are eight persons in the ICU, 25 in institutional isolation, 389 in home isolation, and 15 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 61,327.