2 fully-vaccinated men die from Covid



The Infectious Disease Hospital The Infectious Disease Hospital

The country’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1058 after two more men died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatalities are a 60-year-old resident of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 38-year-old resident of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Both men were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 485 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 40,639.

There are eight persons in the ICU, 62 in institutional isolation, 1715 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 37,796.