2 firemen injured as fire continues to ravage Charity Market

Charity Market fire

Two firemen had to seek medical attention after sustaining injuries whilst battling the blaze that is currently ripping through the Charity Market Area in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This was confirmed in a statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

See full statement:

The Guyana Fire Service, along with the Guyana Police Force, is working assiduously to bring a fire under control, which is occurring now at the Charity Market in Essequibo.There are two fire tenders currently operating to bring the blaze under control, which started at approximately 19:20 p.m.

At this time, we also have to report that one of our officers received a mild electrical shock during firefighting activities. He was taken to the hospital and treated. Additionally, another rank was also injured at the scene and required medical attention.

The Guyana Fire Service is asking residents to remain vigilant and to keep a safe distance as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.