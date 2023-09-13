2 feared drowned in Cuyuni River boat mishap

Police in Regional Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating a report of a boat mishap resulting in the disappearance of two persons.

They have been identified as Kevin Musa, a 44-year-old miner of Pomeroon, and another man called ‘Alvin’ (particulars unknown at this time).

The incident occurred at around 18:20hrs on Tuesday at Kurutuku Village, Upper Cuyuni River.

Police said its investigations have so far revealed that Musa and six of his co-workers, including ‘Alvin’, were consuming alcohol at Kurutuku Village when they stopped a metal boat, which was powered by a 75 Yamaha HP engine and captained by Raul Jarvis, a 36-year-old of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

They asked the captain for a drop to their mining camp which is located about 20-minutes from Kurutuku Village, to which the captained agreed.

The boat was already transporting two passengers and 14 drums of fuel from Devil Hole Landing to San Martin Landing.

With Musa and his co-workers onboard, the boat set off again on its journey. Police said about ten minutes into their journey, the boat captain was navigating a small rapid when the boat struck a rock, causing the vessel to take in water.

As a result, the occupants jumped out of the boat and swam to shore, leaving Musa and Alvin on a rock in the middle of the Cuyuni River.

Alvin and Musa were heard shouting for a few minutes, then stopped. They are believed to have drowned.

An alarm was raised, and police were notified. A search party was formed, which included Police and Army ranks and it is currently ongoing.