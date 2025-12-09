2 die after speeding car crashes into parked truck at Moblissa

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 about 15:15hrs at Moblissa, Soesdyke – Linden Highway involving motor lorry GAG 3120, which was at the time parked on the eastern side of the roadway due to mechanical issues and attended to by 49-year-old Brian Manoharlall of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (deceased) and motor car PRR 5367 driven by 32-year-old Asham Sultan of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (deceased).

Initial investigations disclosed that the motor car was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane allegedly at a fast rate when the driver lost control, and collided with the lorry driver (Manoharlall), who was standing at the rear of the lorry and subsequently crashed into the rear of the said lorry.

Both drivers received injuries about their bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor on duty from the Linden Hospital Complex.

Their bodies were escorted to the Linden Hospital Mortuary where they await post-mortem examinations.

Investigations are continuing.