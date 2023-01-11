2 die after motorcycle crashes into tractor at Wakenaam

Mohammed Khan

Two persons are now dead following an accident which occurred on Tuesday at Friendship Public Road, Wakenaam, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

This publication understands that at around 21:45hrs, a motorcycle crashed into a tractor, causing both the rider and pillion rider of the bike to receive injuries about their bodies.

The rider, a 16-year-old identified as Mohammed Khan, reportedly died on arrival at the hospital while the 21-year-old pillion rider, Vikash Singh, succumbed to his injuries today, Commander Mahendra Sewnarine has confirmed.

Reports are that the motorcycle was traversing at a fast rate of speed, which caused the young rider to lose control and crash into the tractor.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.