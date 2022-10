The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Dead: Yusuf Ali

Two persons are now dead after a minibus collided with a parked truck along the Kiltern Public Road in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Yusuf Ali of Black Bush Polder, a passenger in the bus. Also dead is the bus driver, whose identity is not yet known.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.