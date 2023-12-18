2 dead, 2 injured during robbery at party

A celebration in the village of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD), turned deadly, resulting in the death of two men while two others have been hospitalised.

Dead are 24-year-old Youfie Eusi Bobb of 51 Victoria, East Coast Demerara, and 26-year-old William Montrose, a miner/construction worker of Side Line Dam, Victoria.

Those injured are 25-year-old Delex Skeete, a plumber, and 19-year-old Siani McFarlene, a mason, both of whom are currently hospitalised. The men are all said to be from Victoria, ECD.

Reports are that the men were all at a construction party called “Bank on it” in the area when at about 03:15h on Sunday morning, Bobb along with Skeete and McFarlene allegedly attacked Montrose and took away his 30-pennyweight gold chain.

Police on Sunday evening said that during the attack, Bobb along with the others dealt Montrose several stabs about his body. According to Police, Montrose then left and returned with a cutlass and dealt Bobb, McFarlene, and Skeete chops about their bodies, after which he escaped. Bobb and the two others were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Bobb was pronounced dead on arrival while the other two were admitted as patients.

The ranks then combed the area of the scene and discovered the body of Montrose in a trench about 500 feet north of the scene. His body was facing upwards. The body was fished out of the trench and examined, where three wounds were seen on the forehead, one to the left side upper chest, and two to the right-side jaw.

Police said one black-handled knife was found tucked in his left side waist. The body was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators said Skeete’s condition is regarded as serious and McFarlene’s condition is regarded as stable. Bobb’s body was examined and severe wounds were seen to the right-side shoulder.

According to eyewitnesses, while at the party, they saw a group of men walk up to Montrose, attack him, and was robbing him of his jewellery and other valuables.

This allegedly led to a brawl between Montrose and the group of men, who all chopped and stabbed at each other.

Police said several persons were questioned as investigations continue.