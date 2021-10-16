2 dead, 1 critical in 3 vehicle smash up at Liliendaal

The three vehicles involved in the accident

Two persons are now dead and two others are hospitalised, one in a critical condition, following a three vehicle collision late Saturday night.

One of the dead men has been identified as hire car driver, Devaskar Jetoo of Lot 79 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara. The identity of the other driver is yet to be ascertained.

The accident occurred sometime around 22:30 hrs in the vicinity of the Liliendaal bridge on the Railway Embankment, Greater Georgetown.

It involved hire car #HC 6244, silver-grey in colour, driven by Jetoo; motor car #PMM 1176, brown in colour, owned and driven by Petal Northe, age 45 of Lot 14 Arapaima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown; and motor car PWW 3133, silver in colour, driver (deceased, name address unknown), and occupant Evana Seejatan, 26, of Lot 148-150 Atlantic Gardens, ECD.

Police say that motor car PWW 3133 was proceeding west along the southern side of the Railway Embankment at Liliendaal at a fast rate of speed when the driver was in the process of overtaking motor car PMM 1176 and in doing so, collided with the right side front fender of the said motor car.

The driver of PWW 3133 then lost control and ended up into the path of hire car HC 6244 which was proceeding east along the said road where a second collision occurred. As a result of the collision, motor car PWW 3133 and the hire car were extensively damage.

The driver of motor car PWW 3133 was pronounced dead at the scene by a Doctor. The body was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem. Meanwhile, Jetoo who was taken by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital, succumbed at about 04:00 hrs this morning at GPHC. The body is presently lying at the said hospital’s mortuary.

The third driver and the other 26-year-old occupant who was in one of the vehicles are admitted at the said GPHC with multiple injuries.

The mangled vehicles involved in the accident are presently lodged at Turkeyen Police Station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

Further investigations are in progress.