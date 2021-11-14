2 COVID deaths, 76 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

According to the ministry, this now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 959.

These latest fatalities are a 51-year-old female and a 71-year-old male, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They were both unvaccinated and died on November 13.

Meanwhile, another 76 new cases were detected.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 36,817 of which 2,354 are currently active cases. This includes 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,339 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are 12 other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 33,504 person have recovered from the life-threatening virus.